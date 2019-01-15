Pupile denied education over hair

New code of conduct prevents girls from wearing dreadlocks

An eight-year-old girl is being kicked out of class every day for wearing her natural hair at the Kings College in Mdantsane. The girl’s father, small business owner Siseko Siwisa, said his daughter was denied entry to her classes after he failed to sign a new code of conduct preventing dreadlocked pupils to the school.