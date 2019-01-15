Protesters burnt tyres and barricaded roads while cars were torched as demonstrations turned violent in the capital Harare and Bulawayo‚ Zimbabwe’s second city.

Accusing the opposition and civil society organisations of being behind the protests‚ security minister Owen Ncube said: “Regrettably‚ this has resulted in the loss of life and property including injury to police officers and members of the public.”

Ncube did not give numbers nor the identities of the dead‚ but said investigations were underway.

At least 13 people had sustained gunshot wounds in and around Harare‚ the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights said.

