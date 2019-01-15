WATCH | North West teacher speaks out on THAT 'racist' photo

The school last week dismissed any allegations of discrimination or racism at the school.

Trade union Solidarity says it believes the suspension is illegal‚ and will take legal action to have it lifted. The union said it would also announce what steps it would take following action by North West education MEC Sello Lehari.

Solidarity chief executive Dirk Hermann said Lehari’s “hasty and populist” actions had led to Barkhuizen’s unlawful suspension “while she was innocent“.

TimesLIVE