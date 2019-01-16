Angry students halt UFH registration

Registration at the University of Fort Hare in East London had to be called off on Tuesday after angry students stormed registration venues and demanded the process be halted.

They were protesting to highlight what they say is the severe shortage of student accommodation.

SRC member Life Mabaso told the Dispatch the registration was stopped over the issue of accommodation shortage.

“The challenges include the unavailability of accommodation for students and the R3,500 registration fee.”

Mabaso said contracts on residences had expired and were put on tender, “but since council has not set this, bids have not been approved to date”.

He said the issue had left more than 2,000 of the university’s continuing students with no accommodation.

Mabaso said students had vowed that registration would not continue until after Wednesday’s special council meeting, which will be determining whether residences are approved or not.

University spokesperson Mawande Mrashula did not respond to questions sent to him at the time of writing.