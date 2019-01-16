News

Grieving families re-traumatised at EC mortuaries

Relatives narrate ordeals of decomposed bodies in non-functioning fridges

By Siya Tsewu and Soyiso Maliti - 16 January 2019

A heat wave, switched-off fridges and staff shortages have been blamed for re-traumatising already grieving families.

