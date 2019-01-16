More protests in 2018 than in any of previous 13 years ... and it could get worse

There were more protests in 2018 than any other year since 2005 – but analysts are worried that there could be another spike this election year.

Municipal IQ, a specialised local government data and intelligence organisation, recorded 237 protests against municipalities across the country last year. This beat the previous record of 191 protests in 2014.

Worryingly, Municipal IQ on Wednesday raised, as one of its three key findings from last year, the point that this new high came on the eve of an election, which could point to another rise as the country approaches polls in May.

MD Kevin Allan said 2014 was a general-election year and it remained to be seen whether 2019's elections would spur protests to an even higher level.