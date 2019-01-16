Mthatha police close illegal shebeens
Mthatha Central police have closed down two illegal shebeens in Tabase Mission, Mthatha, on Tuesday. It is alleged that two suspects, aged 25 and 35, were also arrested after a large amount of liquor was confiscated from the two shebeens, according to a police statement. Colonel Sibongile Soci said the two would appear before the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where they would face charges of selling liquor without a license.
