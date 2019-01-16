Naka Drotske: 'I just decided to attack them'

“I believed they had a different agenda and I just decided to attack them,” Drotske said. “There were some steps leading off the stoep and I knew if I could knock them down they would lose their balance and I could get my hands on a weapon.

“So I targeted the middle man – the leader – and took the other two or three with me down the stairs and onto the lawn. I was wrestling on top of him when he shot me in the stomach, another guy shot me through the arm and a third attacker shot but missed.

“My brother’s son had in the meantime pressed the panic button and by then sirens sounded and luckily they all ran away.

“My adrenalin was pumping and we all rushed back into the house and locked it. That was when Os saw me and said, “I think you’ve been shot.’ I assessed the wound and told him to get me to a hospital quickly.”

Drotske has undergone "around 10 operations" since and despite initially appearing to make a stunning recovery, he suffered a major setback when one of the wounds became infected.

“I had two operations in Pretoria. I was shot through the stomach and the other bullet went through my (right) arm into my chest,” Drotske explained.

“Both operations were a success and everything seemed fine. I was discharged a week later. When I was back in Bloemfontein I had some bleeding in the wound and it was thought that I just needed blood.

“But when I was there they found infection and they needed to operate again. I was in hospital for another 37 days, which wasn’t nice at all.

“The doctors said it was touch and go at one stage, which you only really hear afterwards. They even called the family together to maybe start preparing them, but with God’s grace I got through it.”

As far as Drotske is aware none of the attackers has been arrested, but his brother no longer lives in the house.