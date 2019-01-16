News

Social development staff on NPO payrolls

Implicated staff likely to face criminal charges for internal fraud

By Nonsindiso Qwabe - 16 January 2019

The department of social development will be investigating cases of internal fraud after a preliminary report into non-profit organisations funded by the department revealed scathing evidence against the department’s own employees.

