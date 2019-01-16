Two people arrested with explosives used in ATM bombings

A man and a woman will appear in court on Wednesday for possession of explosives, believed to be of the type used in ATM bombings.

"An intelligence-driven operation by various law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of two suspects on Monday in Roodepoort," police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said.

The duo, according to the police, were arrested after a tip-off that they were dealing in explosives around Cresswell.

"The suspects, who were travelling in a grey BMW 320i, were intercepted by the police after they were spotted on Potassium Street in Cresswell, Roodepoort, around 11.30.”

The two suspects will appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, Makhubele said.

"During the search 210 blasting cartridges and 100 safety fuses were found in the boot of the vehicle. A 41-year-old and a 37-year-old were arrested for being in possession of explosives," Makhubele said.

"The provincial management of the police commended the team members from different law enforcement agencies who worked together to recover explosives that might be used to commit crimes such as cash-in-transit robberies, ATM bombings and illegal mining."