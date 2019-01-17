DA billboard naming Life Esidimeni and Marikana victims vandalised
The DA billboard in Johannesburg listing the names of children who died after falling into pit latrines and the victims of the Marikana and Life Esidimeni tragedies was vandalised on Thursday.
The DA faced a backlash after some felt the billboard — which attacks the ANC — was "insensitive". The billboard was part of the launch of the DA's #TheANCIsKillingSA campaign in the run-up to this year's election.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane read out the names of victims on Wednesday at the launch.
In response, the ANC said the DA was jealous of the liberation party’s changing fortunes, which indicated positive sentiment about the party heading into the general election in May. The ruling party also accused the DA of spreading lies, claiming the party contravened the IEC electoral code and that it would take legal action.
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba hinted that ANC members might be behind the damage.
DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said vandalising the billboard was "tarnishing the memory of those who died under an ANC government".
"This act of destruction is an insult to the memories of the people who died during the avoidable Esidimeni tragedy, Marikana murders and pit toilet deaths," Malatsi said.
"The vandalism of this billboard cannot hide the fact that the ANC is directly responsible for the deaths of countless South Africans due to their callous negligence."
Is there anything that the ANC does not want society to know? @Our_DA pic.twitter.com/GgNahEhuyT— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 17, 2019
No sensitivity at all. No permission was sought from the families . It’s an act of desperation . It’s worse when one considers that the majority members of the DA were voting for NP some years ago. We don’t need to remind people of what NP did to the blacks in this country.— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) January 17, 2019
The Esidimeni Family Committee is angered by the DA billboard using the names of their late family members, they will be taking legal action against the DA for what they termed a marketing gimmick that is offensive, in bad taste and very hurtful. pic.twitter.com/gg67vZ0h8M— Lukhanyo Vangqa (@LukhanyoV) January 17, 2019
Well done to a family member of the #LifeEsidimeni victims for swiftly doing the right thing, whilst the DA is still justifying its terrible indiscrection. It has failed to respect the wishes of the victims families— Palesa Flower (@PSeretlo) January 17, 2019
What was @MmusiMaimane thinking? Did he think at all? How do you put the names of deceased people on a political billboard w/o family consent? Is this guy Really a black South African mara? https://t.co/eb8Im0pvDG— Scaramouche SC (@vngalwana) January 17, 2019
This was always going to end badly. It was out of touch, opportunistic and uncaring.— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) January 17, 2019
The DA should simply state what it stands for and not against. Had they actually done something to change this community instead of exploiting it, things night have turned out differently. https://t.co/q838uzsSmQ