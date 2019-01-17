News

Five charged for theft, possession of rhino horn

By Adrienne Carlisle - 17 January 2019

A Makhanda paramedic and four Mozambican nationals are facing charges of theft and possession of rhino horn valued at R1.5m.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Fuel price hike sparks protests in Zimbabwe
‘I am a good teacher!’ - Elana Barkhuizen speaks out after her suspension
X