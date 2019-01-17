Discovery Vitality is planning to crack down on fake gym visits.

Members earn 100 points per gym swipe but there is no way to monitor whether people actually exercise when they enter the gym. Instead‚ it's become common for Vitality users to enter the gym for a "fake swipe" and buy a smoothie or exit immediately.

Discovery Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender said Planet Fitness gym had already introduced exit swipes at some of their clubs to curb exercise dodgers.

"The swipes do not detract from the member experience‚ are not inconvenient for members and provide us with assurance that gym attendance meets the minimum thresholds we have set for workouts to be deemed clinically relevant‚" Govender said.

Govender said the plan was to monitor whether members used the facility for half an hour‚ which would then ensure that they scored the 100 points.

"Members would be required to spend a minimum of 30 minutes for moderate-intensity exercise for 30-60 minutes a day‚ at least five times a week for a minimum of 150 minutes a week."

The required minimum time is in line with the American College of Sports Medicine guidelines.

