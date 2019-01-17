News

North West MEC holds off on Schweizer-Reneke school report

By Naledi Shange - 17 January 2019

North West education MEC Sello Lehari will no longer be releasing the preliminary report into the Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke saga on Thursday.

