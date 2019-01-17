Threat to sue king as Xolobeni case rages on
Social worker says he will take legal action if Sigcau denigrates him again
Tempers over the Xolobeni mining campaign went up a notch on Thursday when South African human rights activist and social worker John Clarke threatened to sue AmaMpondo king Zanozuko Sigcau for defamation.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.