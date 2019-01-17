WATCH | Residents, motorists loot overturned truck in EC
Motorists helped themselves to food products from a truck that overturned on the N6 between Cathcart and Stutterheim on Thursday morning. Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed the incident and said traffic had been partially affected. “Motorists are going for what is in the truck. Traffic flow has been hindered but it’s not completely closed,” said Binqose.
