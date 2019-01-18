News

Baby stolen by woman posing as Samaritan

Alleged abductor sent mother inside mall to buy medicine, then vanished

PREMIUM
By Malibongwe Dayimani - 18 January 2019

 A woman in about her 50s, who identified herself only as “Mambathane”, has allegedly kidnapped a one-month-old baby boy, Iyana Nkumbi, in East London.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

How to Make a Braai Pie
‘I am a good teacher!’ - Elana Barkhuizen speaks out after her suspension
X