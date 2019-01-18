Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi has implicated the ANC in fraud and corruption‚ alleging that the party requested funds from the company for electioneering.

Agrizzi told the Zondo state capture inquiry on Friday that the company paid R1.8m towards the ANC’s electioneering campaign in the North West five years ago. He detailed how head of Bosasa youth development centres Syvion Dlamini called him to a meeting at a stadium in Rustenburg‚ where the then MEC for social development was present.

He said he could not recall her name‚ adding: "At the meeting I was told it was for electioneering."

Agrizzi said the department of social development paid Bosasa R3.4m for software that did not cost Bosasa anything. Bosasa kept some of the money and handed some over to the ruling party for electioneering.

"The way we managed it‚ it would be difficult for an auditor or even a forensic auditor to pick it up‚" Agrizzi said.

The hearing continues.