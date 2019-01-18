Bosasa state capture revelations 'no suprise' for Popcru‚ but shock law firm
The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) wants the correctional services department (DCS) to cut ties with African Global Group‚ commonly known as Bosasa‚ in light of former company boss Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony at the state capture inquiry. Agrizzi presented a video on Thursday showing wads of cash amounting to R1m being counted for the payment of “bribes”.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.