Bosasa state capture revelations 'no suprise' for Popcru‚ but shock law firm

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) wants the correctional services department (DCS) to cut ties with African Global Group‚ commonly known as Bosasa‚ in light of former company boss Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony at the state capture inquiry. Agrizzi presented a video on Thursday showing wads of cash amounting to R1m being counted for the payment of “bribes”.