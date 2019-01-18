Confusion over kid kicked out for hair braids

The eight-year-old girl who was kicked out of class at Kings College in Mdantsane for wearing dreadlocks might go back to school on Friday. Department of education spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani told the Dispatch that the matter would be resolved on Thursday. “An official from our governance section has intervened; we are working to ensure that the matter is amicably resolved before the end of the day today,” Pulumani said on Thursday.