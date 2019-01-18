EC mayor’s sons laid to rest
Ramaphosa implores youth in speech to exercise right to vote in elections
In a speech by President Cyril Ramaphosa read at the funeral of OR Tambo district mayor Nomakhosazana Meth's two sons, he urged young South Africans to protect the country's democracy by registering and voting in the 2019 general elections.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.