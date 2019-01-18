Infant snatched outside East London mall
A mother left a one month old baby boy in a car with a stranger who gave her a lift from the clinic, while she went inside a mall. Now the baby is missing together with the driver of the VW Polo who only introduced herself by a clan name “Mambathane”. The 34-year-old mother of the baby Nomfusi Nkumbi said the woman said she was from Peddie and worked for the South African Social Services Agency’s (SASSA) East London office.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.