Infant snatched outside East London mall

A mother left a one month old baby boy in a car with a stranger who gave her a lift from the clinic, while she went inside a mall. Now the baby is missing together with the driver of the VW Polo who only introduced herself by a clan name “Mambathane”. The 34-year-old mother of the baby Nomfusi Nkumbi said the woman said she was from Peddie and worked for the South African Social Services Agency’s (SASSA) East London office.