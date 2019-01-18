News

New mayor for Makana

By Adrienne Carlisle - 18 January 2019

The African National Congress’s Mzukisi Mpahlwa is Makana Municipality’s new executive mayor. Mpahlwa beat DA nominated mayoral candidate Carolynn Clark to the post by 17 votes to six at a council meeting on Friday morning. Mpahlwa was Makana Municipality’s first mayor under the new democratic dispensation in 1995.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Protestors beaten and killed in Zimbabwe
Explainer: How Bosasa stored and paid its ‘chicken orders’ bribe money
X