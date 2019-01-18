New mayor for Makana
The African National Congress’s Mzukisi Mpahlwa is Makana Municipality’s new executive mayor. Mpahlwa beat DA nominated mayoral candidate Carolynn Clark to the post by 17 votes to six at a council meeting on Friday morning. Mpahlwa was Makana Municipality’s first mayor under the new democratic dispensation in 1995.
