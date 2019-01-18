Tesla to cut workforce by seven percent

Tesla Inc said it would cut thousands of jobs to rein in costs as it ramps up production of its crucial Model 3 sedan, and the electric car maker expects fourth-quarter profit to be lower than the previous quarter, sending its shares down 7 percent. The company has long struggled with cash burn and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has been under intense pressure to stabilize production of the Model 3, seen critical for easing a cash crunch and achieving long-term profitability.