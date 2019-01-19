WATCH | Young women severely beaten for 'sinning', community outraged at church's punishment
Leaders from the Endumisweni Faith Mission in Mdantsane have defended the church amid backlash from the community for a video showing two girls being severely beaten with a water pipe at the church’s Mdantsane NU8 branch.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.