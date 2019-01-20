News

Watsons paid Jacob Zuma 'R300k a month' to keep prosecutors away

By Qaanitah Hunter - 20 January 2019
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is set to drop more bombshells this week, including claims that former president Jacob Zuma and top NPA officials were on the payroll of the controversial company.

Insiders who have seen Agrizzi’s full affidavit, say it contains explosive details of how Gavin Watson made payments to Zuma, suspended deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba and special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi in return for their protection from prosecution.

Agrizzi is going to claim Zuma received a R300,000 monthly payment. Bosasa paid Jiba and Mrwebi R100,000 and R10,000 a month respectively, Agrizzi will claim.

Contacted for comment, Jiba denied stalling the Bosasa case, saying she tried to fast-track it. This was echoed by Mrwebi, who said he has approached the commission to refute Agrizzi's version.

Zuma's spokesperson, Vukile Mathabela, did not respond to questions.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.

