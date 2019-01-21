'Baby Daniel' murder: court to hear how his siblings were affected

The case against a mother and her then boyfriend, convicted of the abuse that led to the death of her three-year-old son (known as Baby Daniel), has been postponed to April 2019 so reports can be compiled for the prosecution and defence ahead of sentencing.

The child’s corpse was found by paramedics at his Naturena, Johannesburg, home in June 2016. The majority of his body was covered in burns he sustained in boiling bath water. The mother has been convicted of child neglect and abuse, while her co-accused, who was not the father of the child, has been found guilty of murder and child abuse.

They are not being named to protect the identity of the woman’s other children. Two of her three surviving children are in a children’s home. The third child is living with a relative.

On Monday, the South Gauteng High Court postponed their case to April 1, 3 and 8 for sentencing.

Mario Coetzee, the lawyer representing Baby Daniel’s mother, told the court she had secured the services of a private social worker, who will compile a report on her behalf.

"The social worker has commenced with her investigation and will be ready with the report at the end of February," Coetzee said.