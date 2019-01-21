Businessman agrees to provide financial assistance to families of boxers based in East London

Mdantsane-based businessman Theo Mvalo has heeded a request to provide financial assistance to the Ubuntu Boxing Fraternity (UBF). The non-profit organisation provides assistance to families of boxers based in East London. UBF secretary Mbinda revealed on Monday that the structure has several people who perform various duties on a voluntary basis due to their love of the sport.