Businessman agrees to provide financial assistance to families of boxers based in East London
Mdantsane-based businessman Theo Mvalo has heeded a request to provide financial assistance to the Ubuntu Boxing Fraternity (UBF). The non-profit organisation provides assistance to families of boxers based in East London. UBF secretary Mbinda revealed on Monday that the structure has several people who perform various duties on a voluntary basis due to their love of the sport.
