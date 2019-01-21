Court cleared as ex-Apla soldier appears in court

Security measures had to be beefed up and a fully packed courtroom gallery cleared of public members when a a 45-year-old former Azanian People's Liberation Army (Apla) soldier appeared at the East London magistrates court on Monday.

The packed A-court was evacuated and cleared of all public members when Lindile Mhlathi made his first court appearance after being arrested on Saturday for alleged attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

A leg-cuffed Mhlathi was arrested at his farm in Mooiplaas on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the July 2018 botched robbery of a local butchery they believed had kept R70m in its premises, police confirmed.

Mhlathi is now the sixth person to be arrested for such a failed robbery in July 2018. He will appear again in court on Wednesday.