Democrats reject new Trump plan on Mexico issue

US President Donald Trump has offered to temporarily shield a million immigrants from deportation if Congress authorises funding for his Mexican border wall – an idea Democrats have rejected, making the US government shutdown likely to grind on.

Trump attempted to seize the initiative at the weekend in ending the 29-day partial shutdown, a funding freeze that has left many important government departments relying on unpaid or highly reduced staff.

His bargain, announced in a televised White House address on Saturday night, held out the carrot of protection from deportation for two categories of immigrants.

These include 700,000 socalled “Dreamers”, children of people who settled illegally in the United States, and who have become a favourite cause of the Democrats, as well as 300,000 other immigrants whose protected status is expiring, Trump said.