Disabled doctor takes on hospital giant that fired her
Sarah Whitehead has overcome every challenge life has thrown at her, but now the doctor with a disability is facing her biggest battle.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.