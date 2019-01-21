Dyantyi intervenes in ‘cult hellhole’ saga

Epileptic teen beaten in front of congregants for ‘faking her fits’

More harrowing stories have emerged about the brutal abuse experienced by former members of the Endumisweni Church Mission in Mdantsane. The church came under fire after two girls were beaten, allegedly by gospel singer Tsidi Spampool, the founder and leader of Endumisweni Gospel Group. As a public outcry to have the church closed mounted, department of social department MEC Dr Pumza Dyantyi dispatched a team to the church to investigate the claims.