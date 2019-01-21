Plea to king to rethink stance on Hintsa’s skull

The man who travelled with traditional leader Nicholas Tilana Gcaleka to the UK in 1996 to bring back the fabled head of AmaXhosa King Hintsa Zanzololo KaKhawuta, still believes the skull was the right one. Mzwandile Ndzulwana was addressing hundreds of mourners at the funeral of Gcaleka, also known as Mbambatho, who was buried at his Theko-Kona homestead in Centane on Saturday.