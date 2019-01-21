Plea to king to rethink stance on Hintsa’s skull
The man who travelled with traditional leader Nicholas Tilana Gcaleka to the UK in 1996 to bring back the fabled head of AmaXhosa King Hintsa Zanzololo KaKhawuta, still believes the skull was the right one. Mzwandile Ndzulwana was addressing hundreds of mourners at the funeral of Gcaleka, also known as Mbambatho, who was buried at his Theko-Kona homestead in Centane on Saturday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.