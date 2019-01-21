Prophet Bushiri's church services postponed indefinitely
The controversial Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church has suspended its services till further notice. The announcement came after its leader‚ Prophet Shepherd Bushiri‚ said "it was not the right time to have a service" and invited pastors to join him in a mountain prayer and fasting service.
