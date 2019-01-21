Report laments problems with gathering data on teen moms

The number of schoolgirls who fell pregnant in the Eastern Cape grew by a massive 9,054, from 4,955 in 2016 to 14,009 in 2017, according to one survey. However, over the same period nationally, the number of gymslip mothers dropped by 11,715, from 82,955 to 71,240. These figures are contained in the department of basic education’s General Household Survey 2017: Focus on Schooling, which was released recently.