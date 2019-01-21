Still no classes for child, 8, over hairstyle

A Mdantsane father has started an online petition to force Kings College to allow his eight-year- old daughter back in class after she was denied entry to the schoolgrounds following his refusal to change her hairstyle. Siseko Siwisa, a small business owner, said his daughter was denied entry to her classes after he failed to sign a new school code that does not allow pupils to have dreadlocks.