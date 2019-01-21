Stuck in the mud: farmers rescue bogged down Eskom repair teams

’n Boer maak ’n plan (a farmer makes a plan) as they say in Afrikaans and that is exactly what farmers near Modimolle did after a massive storm left Eskom technicians stuck in the mud.

The power utility thanked local farmers for helping their repair teams who got stuck on the way to repairing power lines in the area.

"Almost 100mm of rain fell within an hour, making roads wet, muddy and extremely difficult to drive on," Eskom said in a statement on Monday.

The power utility had sent repair teams to fix damaged power lines but they got stuck on the Witklip farm near Modimolle in Limpopo.