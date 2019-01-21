Syria shot down more than 30 Israeli cruise missiles, bombs
Syrian military air defences destroyed more than 30 cruise missiles and guided bombs during Israeli air strikes on Sunday, Russia's defence control centre was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.