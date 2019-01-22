'Black people are just darker brown people': Flamboyant Peter Marais joins FF Plus

But on Tuesday he denied joining Icosa, saying he was consulting for that party as a political adviser, and that he quit when they were not following his advice.

Marais resigned as Western Cape premier in 2002 following allegations of sexual harassment. The high court in Cape Town later acquitted him of the charges.

Marais was followed by controversy both as mayor and later as premier, which at times found him at odds with his political parties.

Marais sought to assure South Africans that in his new position he will present FF Plus's alternatives, which "will lead to far greater stability and accountability to the electorate than the present system".

"We will fight a positive election not based on personal disputes with people of other parties. We will present alternatives to the present systems.

"Everything is imploding, the economy is imploding, there is no good governance, the municipalities are in a state of despair. Inflation is our biggest enemy, above inflation we have corruption. Everybody wants to steal as much as they can steal and nobody goes to jail for stealing," he said.

Marais emphasised that his was a fight for minorities, especially "the brown people".