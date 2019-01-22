Gospel singer admits to assaulting children
Spampool says beating for disciplinary purposes is in line with their rules
“I did beat those children. I was disciplining them in terms of the church’s constitution.” This was told to the Dispatch by gospel singer Tsidi Spampool, the controversial leader of the Endumisweni Faith Mission church. She was speaking after a meeting with MEC Pumza Dyantyi at the church premises in Mdantsane on Tuesday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.