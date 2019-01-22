Makhanda name battle heads for court
A 70-year-old Makhanda pensioner has taken arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa to court to challenge the Grahamstown name change to Makhanda.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.