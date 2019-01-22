Mnangagwa returns to Zimbabwe after protest crackdown

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has landed back in Harare, state television said Tuesday, after cutting short a foreign tour over nationwide protests that were met with a brutal security crackdown.

Police and soldiers launched a large-scale operation against suspected protestors, activists and organisers of the strike last week, which was triggered by a sharp rise in fuel prices.

At least 12 people were killed and 78 treated for gunshot injuries, according to the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, which recorded more than 240 incidents of assault and torture.

About 700 people have been arrested.

"I am happy that the country is quiet. Our people should concentrate on their work," Mnangagwa said after landing late on Monday night. "There are channels of communication. We want Zimbabwe developed."