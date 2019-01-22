Police arrest 1,377 suspects for crime across EC in just one week
A total of 1,377 suspects were arrested in the Eastern Cape over the past seven days for various crimes, ranging from murder, robbery, rape and stock theft. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said the suspects were nabbed in different crime prevention operations within 21 clusters.
