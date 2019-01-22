Ronaldo faces multi-million tax fraud fine in Madrid court

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Madrid on Tuesday for a court appearance facing a $21.4 million fine for tax fraud in a deal reached with the Spanish tax authorities.

As part of an agreement struck in June with the former Real Madrid player's lawyers, prosecutors are also asking that the Portuguese attacker, who last summer joined Italian champions Juventus, be handed a 23-month jail sentence.

However Ronaldo would not spend a single day in prison as sentences of up to two years are generally not enforced in Spain for first-time offenders in non-violent crimes.

"I am very well," the five-time Ballon d'Or told the crowd of reporters gathered outside of the court in northeastern Madrid after the brief hearing. He signed a few autographs before leaving in his car.

The court appearance lasted around 40 minutes as the deal was officially presented to the judge.

The judge will give the final sentence later on Tuesday, a court spokesman said.

The court's president refused the player's request to appear by video or to enter the building by car to avoid the spotlight.