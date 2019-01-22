Seven jaw-dropping allegations made by Angelo Agrizzi about Nomvula Mokonyane

'Funding' of ANC rally in Gauteng

According to Agrizzi, Bosasa forked out exorbitant amounts of money for the ANC's Siyanqoba rallies, at the insistence of Mokonyane. He alleges she made the requests through Gavin Watson, Bosasa's CEO.

Agrizzi told the commission that they were requested to cater for thousands of ANC supporters.

Zuma's birthday cake

In addition to the sponsorship for the ANC rallies, Agrizzi claims Bosasa also sponsored former president Jacob Zuma's birthday cake. Agrizzi claims that request was made by Mokonyane.

Agrizzi told the commission that he designed the cake, which had Bosasa's logo on it.

Personal gifts for Mokonyane

The relationship between Agrizzi, Bosasa and Mokonyane was allegedly a close and personal relationship that involved buying Mokonyane lavish gifts from as early as 2002.

Mokonyane had allegedly been receiving Christmas groceries as gifts from Bosasa "for years".

The "shopping list" was similar every year and would be along the lines of 120 cases of cold drink, 40 cases of beer, four cases of quality whisky, 12 cases of frozen chicken, 200kg of beef braai packs, eight lambs, cases of premium brandy and other speciality alcohol, Agrizzi said.

Audi A3 for Mokonyane's daughter

The Agrizzi-Mokonyane relationship extended to the minister's daughter.

Agrizzi told the commission of calls he allegedly received from the minister's daughter, specifically requesting an Audi A3 cabriolet.

After numerous crashes, Agrizzi offered to take her for driving lessons.

Roodepoort home renovation

When Mokonyane requested that her Roodepoort home be revamped, Agrizzi obliged.

Burial of relatives

Agrizzi claimed that in 2002 and 2003, there were persistent requests for funding to bury Mokonyane's relatives.

R50,000 monthly bribes

The minister is also alleged to have received R50,000 in bribes, to "handle" Agrizzi's and Zuma's prosecutions, which she never did.