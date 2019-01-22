News

Tight court security as suspect appears

Latest person arrested for attempted butchery heist led into court in leg-cuffs

PREMIUM
By Asanda Nini - 22 January 2019

Security was hastily beefed up and a packed courtroom gallery was cleared when a former Azanian People’s Liberation Army soldier appeared before the East London magistrate’s court on Monday.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Business Day TV: What Davos has in store in 2019
Business Day TV: Stock pick — JSE banks index
X