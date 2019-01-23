'ANC won't act on corruption claims'

The ANC will not take action against its members yet, including ministers, who have been implicated in bribery and corruption by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.

The party's acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said the party could not reprimand its members based on a one-sided version of a story. "We can't on a basis of one version of a witness infer guilty without making an assumption that there's another alternative version that may come."

He was addressing a post national executive committee (NEC) and lekgotla media briefing at Luthuli House yesterday.

His remarks follow Agrizzi implicating environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane and ANC MP Vincent Smith in corruption.

Agrizzi revealed that Mokonyane was a beneficiary of monthly payments of R50,000, with groceries, expensive alcohol and meat delivered to her every year for Christmas.

The minister has complained about the commission's processes.

The former Bosasa boss said some of the bribes paid to politicians were meant to stop investigations into the company.