Issuing of old IDs angers residents
Home Affairs offices under fire. Communities threaten not to vote
Several home affairs offices are still operating with a system that can only produce green bar-coded identity documents, which has angered communities. As a result, they threatened not to vote, council speakers told home affairs minister Siyabonga Cwele on Wednesday. This is despite the roll-out of smart ID cards in 2013.
