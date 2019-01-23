Killing of East London man described as a hit

Businessman dies after being shot in his bed, friend of 40 years says attack was well organised

The killing of elderly former East Londoner Peter de Coning, who was shot in his bed in his Kleinemonde seaside home outside Port Alfred on Monday, was a hit, his best friend believes. De Coning, 79, died when a lone gunman stuck his body through the bedroom window at 11.30pm and opened fire in full view of his wife Margaret, police said on Tuesday.