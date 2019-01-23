New hope for young amputee

Round Tablers take on Ironman to raise funds for Ubuko’s medical costs

PREMIUM

They might not change the world, but a group of men will put their bodies on the line this weekend to help raise funds that will go towards double amputee Ubuko Mpotulo’s medical costs. The seven Round Tablers from East London – Jethro Penny, Toby Nzuza, Daryan Rowe, Warren Bigara, Ruan Jordaan, Bazil Frewen and Ryan Baisley – will take on the unforgiving 70.